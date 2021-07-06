Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ben Kókolas

Spaceboi - 3D character illustration

Ben Kókolas
Ben Kókolas
Spaceboi - 3D character illustration armour landscape jetpack mascot illustration s24 cinema4d astronaut cute 3d render octane render 3d modelling and texturing conceptual art concept character design alien planet c4d space character 3d illustration
Excited to finally show some of my 3D modeling work. Still feel like a complete n00b and the learning curve is melting my brain but love exploring character modeling.

For this scene, I wanted to create an explorer with his drones looking over an alien world with glowing seas. There's something really fun about detailed textures on simple character designs.

Ben Kókolas
Ben Kókolas
Digital & Brand Designer.

