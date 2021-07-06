Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgeny UPROCK
UPROCK AGENCY

IMDb — New website. Main

Evgeny UPROCK
UPROCK AGENCY
Evgeny UPROCK for UPROCK AGENCY
Hire Us
  • Save
IMDb — New website. Main animation minimal web ux design ui
IMDb — New website. Main animation minimal web ux design ui
IMDb — New website. Main animation minimal web ux design ui
IMDb — New website. Main animation minimal web ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. 1600_x264.mp4
  2. Frame 841.png
  3. Frame 842.png
  4. Frame 843.png
  5. Frame 844.png

Fragment of the IMDb — New website project.

| My Behance |

All materials were used for non-commercial purposes
and belong to its owners

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
UPROCK AGENCY
UPROCK AGENCY
Design Lab
Hire Us

More by UPROCK AGENCY

View profile
    • Like