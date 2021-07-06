Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Restaurant logo

Restaurant logo logo design restaurant branding minimalist design vector graphic graphic design logo
"Voyage des sens" is an up and coming French gourmet restaurant in the capital of Bulgaria - Sofia. They value minimalism and wanted a timeless design in the style of Gatsby. I think I did the job quite well. What do you think?

