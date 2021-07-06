Philip De Canaga
Sorare

Sorare - Onboarding illustrations

Philip De Canaga
Sorare
Philip De Canaga for Sorare
  • Save
Sorare - Onboarding illustrations product branding vector illustration
Sorare - Onboarding illustrations product branding vector illustration
Sorare - Onboarding illustrations product branding vector illustration
Sorare - Onboarding illustrations product branding vector illustration
Sorare - Onboarding illustrations product branding vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Cover 2.png
  2. Frame 1585.png
  3. Frame 1588.png
  4. Frame 1586.png
  5. Frame 1587.png

Hey Folks 👋 
We continue inaugurating our Dribbble team this week with a few posts.
Here are some illustrations produced to fit the onboarding process 🎨 

What do you think ?

-
What is Sorare ? 
Sorare is a global fantasy football game. Experience true football connection in The Global Fantasy Football Game! Collect, Trade & Play with digital cards. #OwnYourGame ⚽

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Sorare
Sorare
The global fantasy football

More by Sorare

View profile
    • Like