Sorare - Onboarding illustrations

Hey Folks 👋
We continue inaugurating our Dribbble team this week with a few posts.
Here are some illustrations produced to fit the onboarding process 🎨
What do you think ?
-
What is Sorare ?
Sorare is a global fantasy football game. Experience true football connection in The Global Fantasy Football Game! Collect, Trade & Play with digital cards. #OwnYourGame ⚽