Jelena Milutinovic

Rentable - Booking platform

Jelena Milutinovic
Jelena Milutinovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Rentable - Booking platform stay place reservation ux ui traveling travel app hotel app hotel booking hotel tourism travel agency travel vacation booking rent design
Rentable - Booking platform stay place reservation ux ui traveling travel app hotel app hotel booking hotel tourism travel agency travel vacation booking rent design
Download color palette
  1. Dribble shot 6 - Rentable - Host profile.jpg
  2. Dribble shot 7 - Rentable - Host profile - Listings.jpg

This is my exploration of travel booking platform. While I was designing this platform I wanted to make something that is simple to use and scan, while providing all necessary information for planning a vacation. I wanted to help hosts present their places the best way they can and put forward their best features and services.

These shots show profile of the host and information of the property. It also lets user see all services and amenities that host is offering, house rules and all their listings.

Jelena Milutinovic
Jelena Milutinovic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jelena Milutinovic

View profile
    • Like