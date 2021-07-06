Rentable - Booking platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is my exploration of travel booking platform. While I was designing this platform I wanted to make something that is simple to use and scan, while providing all necessary information for planning a vacation. I wanted to help hosts present their places the best way they can and put forward their best features and services.
These shots show profile of the host and information of the property. It also lets user see all services and amenities that host is offering, house rules and all their listings.