Biography UI Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the UI design of Fight--Rank (this website doesnt exist). This website inform us about someone, in this time i use my Idols Chatri Sityodong the CEO ONE Championship. I make this design within 1 hour. This design was so simple, You can learn slicing using this UI design.
*all pictures i took from google