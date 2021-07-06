Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hafiz Muhammad Rifqi

Biography UI Web Design

Biography UI Web Design web design figma website graphic design
This is the UI design of Fight--Rank (this website doesnt exist). This website inform us about someone, in this time i use my Idols Chatri Sityodong the CEO ONE Championship. I make this design within 1 hour. This design was so simple, You can learn slicing using this UI design.

*all pictures i took from google

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
