Guiding Star - BBC Science Focus

Guiding Star - BBC Science Focus
Here’s the latest illustration for BBC Science Focus for the Aleks Krotoski column talking on filming a recent documentary about disabled athletes where the guide on set is a support runner for visually impaired track and field runners and how rewarding it is to be involved.

