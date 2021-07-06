Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing Page Design For My Gladiolus

Landing Page Design For My Gladiolus
This is the redesign for my company website ( https://mygladiolus.com/ )
Here I focus on minimalistic.
This site will help people from LGBT, Veteran, Autism, Differently abled categories to connect with each other, It will also help them to find jobs.
