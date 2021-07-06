Byte Chimp

Agriculture 2D Animation - Farmer Explainer Video

In this project we created a video that have a unique character style that complimented clients business model. We created multiple scenarios that highlighted unique value proposition and create awareness about their product. The idea was to pack as much energy in it as possible.
