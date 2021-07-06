Adeel Habib

Cat-Modeling Landing Page UI Design

Day 3 of the Daily UI Challenge.

This design is for a Landing page of Cat-Modeling Website

Feedback will be appreciated.

More on: https://www.behance.net/adeelhabib

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
