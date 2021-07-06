Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Headshot #01

Headshot #01 vector cartoon character design design illustration
this is my first time trying to make a character design, still not perfect and i'm still learning. hope you like it, thank you!

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
