Th-Ink a.k.a. Riccardo Minervini

Totemshroom

Totemshroom cartoon psychedelic mushroom totem shrooms art direction art digital third eye illustration graphic design character design vector skull melting graphic
illustration created for DMerch Dublin. The design is part of a limited series of illustrations for NFT digital collectibles, based on the psychedelic mushrooms, and trippy themes.

You can check my work here https://www.behance.net/thinkfreel4186 Thanks!

