SUSHMITA HALDAR

Pattern Designing(basic)

SUSHMITA HALDAR
SUSHMITA HALDAR
  • Save
Pattern Designing(basic) design patterndesign
Download color palette

It's just a sample..I make pattern Design of picture u want to be designed in patterns.....yeah!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
SUSHMITA HALDAR
SUSHMITA HALDAR

More by SUSHMITA HALDAR

View profile
    • Like