BLVCK CEILING, Web & UX/UI

BLVCK CEILING, Web & UX/UI
NEW BEHANCE CASE for BLVCK CEILING, music maker.

Daniel Ocean (aka BLVCK CEILING) — known in his native Spokane, Washington as an author, producer and performer. Intriguing for its presentation, both musical and visual. An admirer of dark occult aesthetics and viscous viscous patterns.

We decided to implement a website concept that will tell about this music producer, as well as tell about the musical style promoted by this artist. In this concept, we have implemented a visual language that conveys gloom, occultness, but at the same time evokes positive emotions and intrigues the viewer. Immerse yourself in the creativity of BLVCK CEILING with us.

