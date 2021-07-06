Clawd Creative

Patos da Sinuca (Snooker Ducks)

Patos da Sinuca (Snooker Ducks) sports team team cartoon minimal ducks duck e-sports esports snooker pool vector flat brazilian design design illustration logo
Patos da Sinuca (Snooker Ducks) is a team formed by four friends who casually play pool, and who decided to share their moves on social media. The logo follows the modern style of illustration present in many e-sport teams, and as the group is active on the internet, we decided to adopt this style.

