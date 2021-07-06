🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Patos da Sinuca (Snooker Ducks) is a team formed by four friends who casually play pool, and who decided to share their moves on social media. The logo follows the modern style of illustration present in many e-sport teams, and as the group is active on the internet, we decided to adopt this style.