Open'er Park 2021

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Open'er Park starts on July 15th!
Music, cinema, art, special park zone and a beach in one, magical place!
🌟Open’er Festival is not only a benchmark of scale, but also a pioneer of festival solutions, imitated by other events.
🌟The festival also showcases Polish artists, giving them a unique opportunity to perform in front of an audience of dozen thousands, often for the first time.