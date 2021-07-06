Veronica Pavlova

Open'er Park 2021

Open'er Park 2021 marketing collateralls branding open air poster photoshop graphic design graphicdesign graphic design
Open'er Park starts on July 15th!
Music, cinema, art, special park zone and a beach in one, magical place!

🌟Open’er Festival is not only a benchmark of scale, but also a pioneer of festival solutions, imitated by other events.
🌟The festival also showcases Polish artists, giving them a unique opportunity to perform in front of an audience of dozen thousands, often for the first time.

