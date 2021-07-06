Jelena Milutinovic

Rentable - Booking platform

Rentable - Booking platform rent booking hotel vacation travel travel agency tourism hotel booking hotel app travel app traveling ui ux reservation place stay design
This is my exploration of travel booking platform. While I was designing this platform I wanted to make something that is simple to use and scan, while providing all necessary information for planning a vacation. I wanted to help hosts present their places the best way they can and put forward their best features and services.

