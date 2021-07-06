Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aaron Gustav Swaffer

Lower Mountjoy Teaching & Learning Centre Brochure

Aaron Gustav Swaffer
Aaron Gustav Swaffer
Hire Me
  • Save
Lower Mountjoy Teaching & Learning Centre Brochure isometric illustration isometric architecture minimal illustration vector design
Download color palette

Snap shot of a simple brochure produced for the multi award-winning Durham University Lower Mountjoy Teaching & Learning Centre in the UK.

Aaron Gustav Swaffer
Aaron Gustav Swaffer
Anglo-Swedish Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Aaron Gustav Swaffer

View profile
    • Like