After few hot summer days, it's great to retreat to remote forest cabin to cool down. That's exactly what I did and immediately got inspired to create a cozy Viking hall. Btw. who's your favorite character from the Vikings TV show? Skol!
Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53363698
------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)
------------
You can follow here 👇
→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel