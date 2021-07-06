Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viking Hall

Viking Hall room medieval viking hall vikings lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
After few hot summer days, it's great to retreat to remote forest cabin to cool down. That's exactly what I did and immediately got inspired to create a cozy Viking hall. Btw. who's your favorite character from the Vikings TV show? Skol!

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/53363698

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
