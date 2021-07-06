A New Design Concept of Google News Home Screen for iOS

Hello there,

Today, I wanna share with you my personal re-design project. And this is the redesigned version of Google News for iOS by me.

And here's what I do:

1). Replacing every icon with the familiar ones.

2). Changing the news layout into the most-used one (image on the left).

3). Adding the tab bar below the search box would make users easier to find the news they care about.

What do you think? Please feel to share your thoughts in the comment section.

And I wanted to say thanks to Mobbin Design for the screenshot, if you want to see the latest mobile pattern, visit this website: https://mobbin.design

Thanks and have a nice day,

Rido