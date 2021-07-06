Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iosifina Margari

Hand-drawn table / Empty State

Iosifina Margari
Iosifina Margari
  • Save
Hand-drawn table / Empty State custom design handdrawn procreate hand drawn empty state design table empty states empty state
Download color palette

A hand-drawn empty state made through Procreate App for iPad. It could be used for tables to inform users that nothing appears inside the table.

Iosifina Margari
Iosifina Margari

More by Iosifina Margari

View profile
    • Like