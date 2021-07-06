Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dario Genuardi

Dogtown Z

Dogtown Z artwork procreate sunset oldschool vintage dogtown skateboard vector flat illustration
This llustration is based on a fish-eye shot of Stacy Peralta, made by Craig Stecyk. Stecyk in the 70’s has been one of the first photographer of the z-boys of dogtown, the young inventors of surf skate. Check my socials to see more🤘🏾🛹

