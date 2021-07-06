My Doggy Neighbor - Mobile app concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
today I'm excited to share an app concept designed for dog owners.
Would you like to know where your dog friends are at?
Is there a dog with whom yours use to have conflicts and you'd prefer to avoid it?
Would you like to know where the parks are and the conditions they’re at?
I have what you need.
This would be an MVP. New features such as states would be added if this were a real project, so you could tell other dog owners if you’re open to say hi and have some play time or not. And much more.
