My Doggy Neighbor - Mobile app concept

My Doggy Neighbor - Mobile app concept pet concept dog purple location map design cards app aesthetic ui minimal clean
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I'm excited to share an app concept designed for dog owners.

Would you like to know where your dog friends are at?
Is there a dog with whom yours use to have conflicts and you'd prefer to avoid it?
Would you like to know where the parks are and the conditions they’re at?

I have what you need.

This would be an MVP. New features such as states would be added if this were a real project, so you could tell other dog owners if you’re open to say hi and have some play time or not. And much more.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Laura Amber
Designer of digital products.
