Meditation and Breathing App (Vol 4. Sweet dreams)

Dreams are a journey inside your mind. And you have a guide for an excellent trip. A new piece of the Meditation and Breathing App will guide you to the deeper corner of your mind. Start breathing. Get comfortable and take the trip down the rivers of dreams 😴 🛌

We have created the concept of a Meditation app where you could select your current mood and we will suggest you a collection of tracks. Based on your behavior and phone usage our smart app can predict your mood and give you proper recommendations. Thanks for being with us during this journey 🤩

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️

You can also find us here:

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!