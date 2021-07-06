Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dollars

Dollars dollars dollar paper money illustration 2d logo aquarelle
Originally created for Japan Graphic Designers Association international student poster award 2020 amid the toilet paper crisis 🤠
.
Titled "Inflation". Printer goes brrr

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
