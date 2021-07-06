Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charon_z

Memphis Design Personal Introduction

Charon_z
Charon_z
  • Save
Memphis Design Personal Introduction app icon vector branding logo illustration ux ui typography design
Download color palette

Placed on the top page in my personal blog .
Inspired by UI8.
Working on practicing this style.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Charon_z
Charon_z

More by Charon_z

View profile
    • Like