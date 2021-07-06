Rokas Čėsna

Creative block

Creative block work minimal illustration 2d logo aquarelle
What's your way of generating ideas? Mine was always about changing perspective, basically going under a table, sure it's weird, but things look different from there; just a thought.⠀
An illustration for a social ad; during this project we advertised a psychological support hotline. This was a part of sticker series 😊

