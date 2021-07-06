Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Much Sketch | by Gaia

Flora DTIYS 🌺

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia
  • Save
Flora DTIYS 🌺 flower pot long hair calm happy yellow cute girl girl character girl illustration draw this in your style plant lady plant hearts flower girl flowers character design procreate illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Flora, a happy girl character from the DTIYS that I hosted on IG.
.
Find more of my illustrations at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia

More by Much Sketch | by Gaia

View profile
    • Like