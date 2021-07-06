FinTech App UI & UX Design

ESTO account and hire-purchase lets you slice your payments the way you want to. It's currently the most convenient hire-purchase system for ecommerce in Estonia. We were tasked with creating a new application interface for their client login. The project involved close collaboration with the client as the whole interface had to be started from scratch, changing the fundamental functionalities and logic. The design phase of the project took around 6 months and included everything from hand-drawn structures and wireframes to digitized scalable prototypes to development handoff.