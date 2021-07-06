I Love Moscow (Canvas Tote Bag)

Merchandise (logo) for the capital and largest city of Russia - Moscow. The city is one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world, and is one of Europe's most visited cities. Moscow was the host city of the 1980 Summer Olympics, and one of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Я люблю Москву

Сувениры и продукция (логотип) для столицы России - Москвы. Москва — популярный туристический центр России. Кремль, Красная площадь, Новодевичий монастырь и Церковь Вознесения в Коломенском входят в список объектов всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО. Москва — спортивный центр страны. В 1980 году в Москве прошли XXII летние Олимпийские игры, а в 2018 город стал одним из хозяев чемпионата мира по футболу.