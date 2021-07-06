Oliver Åman

Wakey.

Oliver Åman
Oliver Åman
Hire Me
  • Save
Wakey. mobile happy moody app sleep tired wake up typography illustration logo branding
Wakey. mobile happy moody app sleep tired wake up typography illustration logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Wakey 1.jpg
  2. Wakey 2.jpg

Wakey. Wakey. Conceptual brand for a community that helps people gain energy through sharing self-experienced fun stories and events. Social media app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Oliver Åman
Oliver Åman
Welcome to my design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Oliver Åman

View profile
    • Like