Levan Kentchoshvili

Task Manager App UI

Levan Kentchoshvili
Levan Kentchoshvili
  • Save
Task Manager App UI new trend experiencedesign interfacedesign inspiration mobiledesign mobileapp userexperience userinterface uiuxdesign ui fresh uiux dribbble best shot design appdesign adobexd
Download color palette

Here is my recent exploration design for Task Manager App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Shoot your business inquiry to cozy00717@gmail.com

Levan Kentchoshvili
Levan Kentchoshvili

More by Levan Kentchoshvili

View profile
    • Like