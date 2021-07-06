Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sawera Tauqeer

Night Owl Farm logo

Sawera Tauqeer
Sawera Tauqeer
  • Save
Night Owl Farm logo branding clean minimal design vector illustration graphic design ill logo
Download color palette

This is a small working cattle ranch in Texas. We also make specialized jams and jellies from what we grow on the farm. Thought about a logo using an owl with either cowboy hat and/or boots.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Sawera Tauqeer
Sawera Tauqeer

More by Sawera Tauqeer

View profile
    • Like