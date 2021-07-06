Timea Lipcikova
Voyage Branding poster icons adventure travel app ux branding ui logo digital beautiful minimal design simple
The brand new app connecting travellers with their dream adventures. Unlike what you may think, Voyage is actually a brand for non-travellers, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone and explore new things and places around them. Voyage is all about finding new experiences and connecting with new people.⁠

Just simply choose how you are feeling, what you are up to, and let the app decide what your next adventure should be!⁠

Values: Innovative, Limitless & Connected⁠

