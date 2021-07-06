Voyage Branding

The brand new app connecting travellers with their dream adventures. Unlike what you may think, Voyage is actually a brand for non-travellers, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone and explore new things and places around them. Voyage is all about finding new experiences and connecting with new people.⁠

⁠

Just simply choose how you are feeling, what you are up to, and let the app decide what your next adventure should be!⁠

⁠

Values: Innovative, Limitless & Connected⁠

⁠

Concept created by: LIPCIKstudio

Press ♥ to show some love | Follow LIPCIKstudio on Instagram.

Let us know in the comments how we did.