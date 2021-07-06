Lucy

IOS App

Lucy
Lucy
  • Save
IOS App vector illustration design ux branding flat logo app web ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble!

Hope, I can inspire you with this shot to create simple, clean, and intelligent UI :)
Got more info about the project with the link below:
https://www.synechron.com/investtech-accelerators/WillPower.html

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Lucy
Lucy

More by Lucy

View profile
    • Like