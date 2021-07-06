Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stasy Ice

Business Card: Graphic Designer & Illustrator

Stasy Ice
Stasy Ice
Business Card: Graphic Designer & Illustrator floral green girl design art designer brochure flyer print flat illustration branding lettering calligraphy logo illustration affinity vector card graphic design business card
I finally did it! I designed my business card.
It took me so long to understand what I really want.

Hope you'll like it as much as I do 😉

Stasy Ice
Stasy Ice

