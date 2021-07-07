Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LIPCIKstudio

Voyage Branding

Voyage Branding application digital app travel poster ux vector ui app design adventure simple design branding logo graphic design
Branding concept: Voyage

The brand new app connecting travellers with their dream adventures. Unlike what you may think, Voyage is actually a brand for non-travellers, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone and explore new things and places around them. Voyage is all about finding new experiences and connecting with new people.⁠

Just simply choose how you are feeling, what you are up to, and let the app decide what your next adventure should be!⁠

Values: Innovative, Limitless & Connected⁠

Concept created by: LIPCIK studio

