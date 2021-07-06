Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Low poly cat

Low poly cat cute kind pastel blue calm creative modern artwork pet animal abstract polygonal art geometric kitten cat polygon vector design illustration
I just wanted to practice low poly style, so I've decided to draw this cute kitty thinking about it's cat affairs^^

