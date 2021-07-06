Voyage App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
App concept: Voyage
The brand new app connecting travellers with their dream adventures. Unlike what you may think, Voyage is actually a brand for non-travellers, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone and explore new things and places around them. Voyage is all about finding new experiences and connecting with new people.
Just simply choose how you are feeling, what you are up to, and let the app decide what your next adventure should be!
Values: Innovative, Limitless & Connected
Concept created by: LIPCIK studio
