Voyage App

App concept: Voyage

The brand new app connecting travellers with their dream adventures. Unlike what you may think, Voyage is actually a brand for non-travellers, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone and explore new things and places around them. Voyage is all about finding new experiences and connecting with new people.⁠

Just simply choose how you are feeling, what you are up to, and let the app decide what your next adventure should be!⁠

Values: Innovative, Limitless & Connected⁠

Concept created by: LIPCIK studio

