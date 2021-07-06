Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
IT Company Academy Smart

Multi platform mobile application

Multi platform mobile application admin panel ui mobile app ui ux mobile app design
Hi guys! 💥

Our new creation - UI/UX design for mobile app on iOS and Android platforms. This application help users manage their life with the use of a smartphone: helps with gates and doors management, scheduling meetings with friends, managing different orders, etc.

Would you like to try app? It will be in the stores very soon 😉

We are available for new projects, contact us!

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
