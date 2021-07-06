Mayank Maurya

Weekly Warmup (74): Off-White Product Page Concept

Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya
  • Save
Weekly Warmup (74): Off-White Product Page Concept luxury fashion product page web design website sneakers helvetica virgil abloh off white design weekly warm-up
Download color palette

Off-White is my favourite luxury fashion brand, because of its simple yet impactful branding. It made me fall in love with Helvetica (and "double quotes" XD)

Planning on making a full website concept very soon.
Please give your feedback!
;)

Bb90e925d1790c5545ab9b4b5d1aad1b
Rebound of
Design a product page for a luxury item.
By Dribbble
Mayank Maurya
Mayank Maurya

More by Mayank Maurya

View profile
    • Like