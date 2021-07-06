Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Eldeeb
ments

Shafra - Medical DNA analysis

Ahmed Eldeeb
ments
Ahmed Eldeeb for ments
Hire Us
  • Save
Shafra - Medical DNA analysis website medical product clean card post create
Shafra - Medical DNA analysis website medical product clean card post create
Download color palette
  1. Shafra - Medical DNA analysis@2x.png
  2. Shafra - Home page@2x.png

Hello Great Designers ❤️
Shafra was born in 2019 as a company specializing in the field of genetic code analysis, By providing human code analysis services to individuals.

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press “L” to show some love ❤️

We are available for new projects
📭 Email: ahmeddeeb28@gmail.com
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Ments Team
🚀 Facebook: Ments Team
✌️For recent shots : Eldeeb

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
ments
ments
Your product design partner
Hire Us

More by ments

View profile
    • Like