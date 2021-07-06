Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Much Sketch | by Gaia

Millie brings gifts! 🎁

Millie brings gifts! 🎁 gift boxes merry gifts winter animal drawing animal character cute animals character kawaii illustration illustrator character design procreate jingle bells sledge mouse
Millie the mouse helping Santa deliver gifts! - This illustration is part of the stamp set that I designed for Taylored Expressions Christmas collection called “Merry Millie”. You can find more details about it on their blog!
I share all about my design projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 🎄

