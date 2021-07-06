Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dhaval Gorasiya

Courier Service App

Courier Service App
Hello Everyone 👋

Hear I am sharing Courier Service Application Design. Includer all UX Design fectors like User Research, User Persona, Empathy Mapping, User Flow, Information Architecture, Wirframe, Style Guide, App UI and Prototyping etc.

I hope you like it and give me some feedback about this.

Thanks 😊

Full case study here 👉 Behance

Dhaval Gorasiya

