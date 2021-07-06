Courier Service App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone 👋
Hear I am sharing Courier Service Application Design. Includer all UX Design fectors like User Research, User Persona, Empathy Mapping, User Flow, Information Architecture, Wirframe, Style Guide, App UI and Prototyping etc.
I hope you like it and give me some feedback about this.
Thanks 😊
Full case study here 👉 Behance