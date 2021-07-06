Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Much Sketch | by Gaia

Santa is here! 🎅

Santa is here! 🎅 winter boots ho ho ho fictional character male character chubby kawaii character design affinity designer illustration illustrator procreate gift candy cane sash red gifts celebrations bells
Santa is here bringing you gifts and Christmas cheer! - This illustration is part of the stamp set that I designed for Taylored Expressions Christmas collection called “Merry Millie”. You can find more details about it on their blog!
I share all about my design projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 🎄

