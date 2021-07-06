Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Much Sketch | by Gaia

Millie and Rudolph 🎄

Millie and Rudolph 🎄 tree friendship friends cute animals reindeer kawaii character design procreate illustrator illustration baubles ornaments winter
Millie the mouse helping Rudolph decorate their Christmas tree - This illustration is part of the stamp set that I designed for Taylored Expressions Christmas collection called “Merry Millie”. You can find more details about it on their blog!
I share all about my design projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 🎄

