RUilY Heng Balance Table Lamp

About this item :-

Red Dot Award-winning Creative Design : On 2016, Heng Balance won the Red Dot Award and the Red Dot Award is Best of the Best with the Heng Balance Lamp. The Desk Lamps are a series of standing lamps, for example on the table or as a night light.The combination of classical and modern industry is not only a lamp, but also an attitude for life.

A unique lamp with switch in mid-air : You can operate the lamp with two wooden balls. When you lift the bottom wooden ball, it will be attracted by the upper ball so the light goes on. In addition, the balls will keep each other in balance which gives a cool face.

High quality material : The outside frame of the lamp is made of beech, clear texture and uniform texture high hardness, impact resistance, making it natural and warm to the touch. We wanted to let you feel close to nature, that is why we selected high quality wood.

USB Power Supply Port : Compatible with any USB power port such as laptop, computer, USB mobile power, USB power adapter, and any other connector with USB

USB Power Supply Port : Compatible with any USB power port such as laptop, computer, USB mobile power, USB power adapter, and any other connector with USB.

BUY NOW