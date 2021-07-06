Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Harry Butler

DailyUI #009 - Music Player

Harry Butler
Harry Butler
DailyUI #009 - Music Player clean vinyl player 009 app design ui daily ui dailyui daily
Todays DailyUI challenge was a music player UI. I've tried to keep it simple and tried to make it for both light and dark modes.

🌵

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Harry Butler
Harry Butler

