Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nisha

Comics Time

Nisha
Nisha
  • Save
Comics Time ui pagination series screens ebook art books cartoon manga viewers reader icon app screen detailpage homepage stories mobile app comic design
Download color palette

Hey Guys !

It’s time to read comics. Lets Start...

My thought of comic app design. Hope you guys like it!
Please give your valuable feedbacks and press 'L' to encourage me 😊.

Nisha
Nisha

More by Nisha

View profile
    • Like