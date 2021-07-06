Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RATRY | Real estate homepage

RATRY | Real estate homepage trendy website design business website ui landing page minimal life living home house real estate
Hey there,
I'm here with another UI exploration. This time it is a real estate homepage. Tried to bring a different approach on this one. And also had to make sure that the details are popping up especially those which have more priorities. So, this is it, the full page is coming soon. I hope you'll like that as well.

Thanks 🙏.

