RATRY | Real estate homepage

Hey there,
I'm here with another UI exploration. This time it is a real estate homepage. Tried to bring a different approach on this one. And also had to make sure that the details are popping up especially those which have more priorities. So, this is it, the full page is coming soon. I hope you'll like that as well.
Thanks 🙏.
